Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Magnitude of a Vector The magnitude of a vector represents its length and is calculated using the formula ||v|| = √(x² + y²) for a vector v = xi + yj. In this case, the components are x = 2 and y = -8, so the magnitude can be computed by substituting these values into the formula. Recommended video: 04:44 04:44 Finding Magnitude of a Vector

Direction Angle of a Vector The direction angle θ of a vector is the angle formed between the vector and the positive x-axis. It can be found using the tangent function: θ = arctan(y/x). For the vector v = 2i - 8j, this involves calculating the arctangent of the ratio of the y-component to the x-component, which will yield the angle in degrees. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Finding Direction of a Vector