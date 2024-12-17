Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Direction of a Vector
3:37 minutes
Problem 62
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Find the magnitude ||v||, to the nearest hundredth, and the direction angle θ, to the nearest tenth of a degree, for each given vector v.
v = 2i - 8j
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Magnitude of a Vector
The magnitude of a vector represents its length and is calculated using the formula ||v|| = √(x² + y²) for a vector v = xi + yj. In this case, the components are x = 2 and y = -8, so the magnitude can be computed by substituting these values into the formula.
Direction Angle of a Vector
The direction angle θ of a vector is the angle formed between the vector and the positive x-axis. It can be found using the tangent function: θ = arctan(y/x). For the vector v = 2i - 8j, this involves calculating the arctangent of the ratio of the y-component to the x-component, which will yield the angle in degrees.
Quadrants in the Cartesian Plane
Understanding the quadrants of the Cartesian plane is essential for determining the correct angle for the direction of a vector. The vector's components indicate its position in one of the four quadrants, which affects the angle's measurement. For example, a vector with a positive x and negative y component lies in the fourth quadrant, requiring adjustments to the angle calculated from the arctangent function.
