Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = 1 + tan x
Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts. (Midpoints and quarter points are identified by dots.)
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Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts. (Midpoints and quarter points are identified by dots.)
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Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts. (Midpoints and quarter points are identified by dots.)
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Consider the following function from Example 5. Work these exercises in order.
y = -2 - cot (x - π/4)
Based on the answer in Exercise 58 and the fact that the cotangent function has period π, give the general form of the equations of the asymptotes of the graph of y = -2 - cot (x - π/4).
Let n represent any integer.