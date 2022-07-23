Plot key points by evaluating the cotangent function at values where the argument \(2(x + \frac{\pi}{2})\) equals multiples of \(\frac{\pi}{2}\) (where cotangent has zeros and asymptotes). Then apply the vertical transformations: multiply by \(-2\) and add 1 to get the final \(y\) values. Sketch the graph using these points and asymptotes over the chosen two-period interval.