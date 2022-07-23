Recall that \(\cot x = \frac{\cos x}{\sin x}\) and use the unit circle or known special angles to find all \(x\) in \([0, 2\pi)\) where \(\cot x = 1\) and \(\cot x = -\frac{1}{\sqrt{3}}\). Remember that \(\cot x\) is positive in the first and third quadrants and negative in the second and fourth quadrants.