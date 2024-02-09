Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Geometric Vectors
Problem 7.29b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
<IMAGE>
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vector Notation
Vector notation is a way to represent vectors in a mathematical format, typically using angle brackets. For example, a vector u can be expressed as u = <u1, u2>, where u1 and u2 are its components along the x and y axes. Understanding this notation is essential for performing vector operations, such as addition and subtraction.
Vector Subtraction
Vector subtraction involves finding the difference between two vectors, which is done by subtracting their corresponding components. If u = <u1, u2> and v = <v1, v2>, then the vector u - v is calculated as <u1 - v1, u2 - v2>. This concept is crucial for solving problems that require determining the resultant vector from two given vectors.
Graphical Representation of Vectors
Graphical representation of vectors involves illustrating vectors as arrows in a coordinate system, where the direction and length of the arrow represent the vector's direction and magnitude, respectively. This visual aid helps in understanding vector operations, such as addition and subtraction, by allowing one to see how vectors interact in a spatial context.
