Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Notation Vector notation is a way to represent vectors in a mathematical format, typically using angle brackets. For example, a vector u can be expressed as u = <u1, u2>, where u1 and u2 are its components along the x and y axes. Understanding this notation is essential for performing vector operations, such as addition and subtraction. Recommended video: 06:01 06:01 i & j Notation

Vector Subtraction Vector subtraction involves finding the difference between two vectors, which is done by subtracting their corresponding components. If u = <u1, u2> and v = <v1, v2>, then the vector u - v is calculated as <u1 - v1, u2 - v2>. This concept is crucial for solving problems that require determining the resultant vector from two given vectors. Recommended video: 05:29 05:29 Adding Vectors Geometrically