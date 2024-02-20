Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Geometric Vectors
Problem 7.31b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vector Notation
Vector notation is a way to represent vectors in a mathematical format, typically using angle brackets. For example, a vector u can be expressed as u = <u1, u2>, where u1 and u2 are its components along the x and y axes. Understanding this notation is essential for performing vector operations, such as addition and subtraction.
Recommended video:
06:01
i & j Notation
Vector Subtraction
Vector subtraction involves finding the difference between two vectors, which can be visualized geometrically. If u = <u1, u2> and v = <v1, v2>, then the subtraction u - v is calculated as <u1 - v1, u2 - v2>. This operation results in a new vector that represents the direction and magnitude from the tip of vector v to the tip of vector u.
Recommended video:
Geometric Interpretation of Vectors
Vectors can be represented graphically as arrows in a coordinate system, where the length indicates magnitude and the direction shows orientation. This geometric interpretation helps in visualizing operations like addition and subtraction, as it allows one to see how vectors interact in space. Understanding this concept is crucial for solving problems involving vector operations.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Introduction to Vectors with a bite sized video explanation from Nick KanekoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice