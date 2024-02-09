Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Addition Vector addition involves combining two or more vectors to form a resultant vector. This is typically done by adding the corresponding components of the vectors. For example, if vector u has components (u1, u2) and vector v has components (v1, v2), then the resultant vector u + v will have components (u1 + v1, u2 + v2). Understanding this concept is crucial for solving problems involving multiple vectors.

Vector Notation Vector notation is a way to represent vectors in a mathematical format, often using angle brackets or boldface letters. For instance, a vector can be denoted as u = <u1, u2> or in bold as **u**. This notation helps in clearly distinguishing vectors from scalar quantities and is essential for performing operations like addition, subtraction, and scalar multiplication.