Given a right triangle with angle , which of the following expressions can be used to find the measure of angle ? Select three options.
In right triangle QRS, if angle is the right angle and side has length and side has length , what is the value of ?
A circle has a radius of inches and a central angle of . What is the approximate length of the arc subtended by this angle? Choose the closest value.
Given two right triangles and , which congruency theorem can be used to prove that they are congruent? Choose from: , , , or .
In a right triangle, which pair of angles shares ray as a common side? Choose the correct pair from the options below.
Given that the measure of arc ED is , what is the measure of angle EFD if angle EFD is an inscribed angle that intercepts arc ED?
Which of the following expressions can be used to find the measure of angle in a right triangle if the lengths of the sides opposite and adjacent to are known?
In triangle MNO, angle
