Given a right triangle with angles measuring , , and , what is the measure of the smallest angle?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
A circle has a radius of inches and a central angle of . What is the approximate length of the arc subtended by this angle? Choose the closest value.
If a sector of a circle has a central angle of , what is the ratio of the area of the sector to the area of the entire circle?
Suppose is tangent to circle at point . If the distance from the center to point is units and the distance from to is units, what is the length of the radius of the circle?
Given a right triangle with angle , which of the following expressions can be used to find the measure of angle ? Select three options.
Given two right triangles and , which congruency theorem can be used to prove that they are congruent? Choose from: , , , or .
In a right triangle, which pair of angles shares ray as a common side? Choose the correct pair from the options below.
In right triangle QRS, if angle is the right angle and side has length and side has length , what is the value of ?
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
