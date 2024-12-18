Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
10. Parametric Equations
Eliminate the Parameter
7:36 minutes
Problem 5.5.27
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞.
x = 2 sin t, y = 2 cos t; 0 ≤ t < 2π
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Parametric Equations
Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a variable, typically denoted as 't'. In this case, x and y are defined in terms of the parameter t, allowing for the representation of curves that may not be easily described by a single equation. Understanding how to manipulate these equations is crucial for eliminating the parameter and finding a rectangular equation.
Eliminating the Parameter
Eliminating the parameter involves finding a relationship between x and y that does not include the parameter t. This is often done by solving one of the parametric equations for t and substituting it into the other equation. In this example, using the identities of sine and cosine will help derive the rectangular equation that describes the curve.
Graphing the Curve
Once the rectangular equation is obtained, graphing the curve involves plotting the relationship between x and y on a Cartesian plane. Additionally, indicating the orientation of the curve as t increases is important, which can be done using arrows. This helps visualize how the curve behaves over the specified interval of t, providing insight into its shape and direction.
