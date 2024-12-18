Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a variable, typically denoted as 't'. In this case, x and y are defined in terms of the parameter t, allowing for the representation of curves that may not be easily described by a single equation. Understanding how to manipulate these equations is crucial for eliminating the parameter and finding a rectangular equation. Recommended video: 08:02 08:02 Parameterizing Equations

Eliminating the Parameter Eliminating the parameter involves finding a relationship between x and y that does not include the parameter t. This is often done by solving one of the parametric equations for t and substituting it into the other equation. In this example, using the identities of sine and cosine will help derive the rectangular equation that describes the curve. Recommended video: 05:59 05:59 Eliminating the Parameter