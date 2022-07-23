Determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 4. tan 28° ≤ tan 40°
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Defining the Unit Circle
2:57 minutes
Problem 49
Textbook Question
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. tan 30°
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of the tangent function in terms of sine and cosine: \(\tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta}\).
Identify the values of \(\sin 30^\circ\) and \(\cos 30^\circ\) using known special angles: \(\sin 30^\circ = \frac{1}{2}\) and \(\cos 30^\circ = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\).
Substitute these values into the tangent formula: \(\tan 30^\circ = \frac{\frac{1}{2}}{\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}}\).
Simplify the complex fraction by multiplying numerator and denominator appropriately: \(\tan 30^\circ = \frac{1}{2} \times \frac{2}{\sqrt{3}}\).
Further simplify the expression to get the exact value of \(\tan 30^\circ\) in simplest radical form.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Definition of the Tangent Function
The tangent of an angle in a right triangle is the ratio of the length of the opposite side to the adjacent side. It can also be expressed as tan(θ) = sin(θ)/cos(θ), linking it to the sine and cosine functions.
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Introduction to Tangent Graph
Special Angles and Their Exact Values
Certain angles like 30°, 45°, and 60° have well-known exact trigonometric values derived from special triangles. For 30°, these values come from the 30°-60°-90° triangle, enabling precise calculation without a calculator.
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45-45-90 Triangles
Using the 30°-60°-90° Triangle
The 30°-60°-90° triangle has side ratios of 1:√3:2. Knowing these ratios allows direct computation of trigonometric functions for 30°, such as tan 30° = opposite/adjacent = 1/√3, which can be rationalized to √3/3.
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30-60-90 Triangles
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