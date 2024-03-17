2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Problem 79
Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7. sin θ = √2/6 , and cos θ < 0
