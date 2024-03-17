7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
Problem 7.43
Two people are carrying a box. One person exerts a force of 150 lb at an angle of 62.4° with the horizontal. The other person exerts a force of 114 lb at an angle of 54.9°. Find the weight of the box.
<IMAGE>
