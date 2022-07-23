On the unit circle, what is the length of the radius?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Find exact values or expressions for sin A, cos A, and tan A. See Example 1.
Key Concepts
Trigonometric Ratios
Exact Values of Common Angles
Reference to Example Problems
Find a polar equation for the curve represented by the given Cartesian equation .
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
tan 45°
Find exact values or expressions for sin A, cos A, and tan A. See Example 1.
Suppose ABC is a right triangle with sides of lengths a, b, and c and right angle at C. Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the unknown side length. Then find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for angle B. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1.
a = 5, b = 12
Write each function in terms of its cofunction. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 2. sin 45°
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. tan 60° ≥ cot 40°