Express each angular speed in radians per second. 6 revolutions per second
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Defining the Unit Circle
3:36 minutes
Problem 7
Textbook Question
Find exact values or expressions for sin A, cos A, and tan A. See Example 1.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information about angle A, such as the sides of the right triangle or the coordinates on the unit circle, since sin A, cos A, and tan A depend on these values.
Recall the definitions of the trigonometric functions in a right triangle: \(\sin A = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\), \(\cos A = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\), and \(\tan A = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}}\).
If the sides of the triangle are not given, use the Pythagorean theorem \(a^2 + b^2 = c^2\) to find the missing side lengths, where \(c\) is the hypotenuse.
Substitute the known side lengths into the formulas for \(\sin A\), \(\cos A\), and \(\tan A\) to write expressions for each function.
Simplify the expressions if possible, and express the values exactly (e.g., in terms of square roots or fractions) rather than decimal approximations.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Definition of Sine, Cosine, and Tangent
Sine, cosine, and tangent are fundamental trigonometric functions relating the angles of a right triangle to the ratios of its sides. Specifically, sin A = opposite/hypotenuse, cos A = adjacent/hypotenuse, and tan A = opposite/adjacent. Understanding these definitions is essential for finding exact values.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°
Using Reference Triangles and Special Angles
Reference triangles, especially those with angles of 30°, 45°, and 60°, provide exact trigonometric values. Recognizing these special angles and their side ratios allows for precise calculation of sin A, cos A, and tan A without a calculator.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
Trigonometric Identities and Relationships
Key identities like tan A = sin A / cos A and the Pythagorean identity sin² A + cos² A = 1 help relate the functions and verify results. These relationships are useful for expressing one function in terms of others and simplifying expressions.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
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