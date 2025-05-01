Lines a and b are parallel and are cut by transversal f. If one of the alternate interior angles is , what is the measure of the corresponding alternate interior angle on the other side of the transversal?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where angle is one of the acute angles, if , , and , which of the following triangles is similar to ?
A
A right triangle with side lengths , , and
B
A right triangle with side lengths , , and
C
A right triangle with side lengths , , and
D
A right triangle with side lengths , , and
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given trigonometric ratios for angle \( a \): \( \sin(a) = \frac{3}{5} \), \( \cos(a) = \frac{4}{5} \), and \( \tan(a) = \frac{3}{4} \). These ratios correspond to the sides of a right triangle where the opposite side to angle \( a \) is 3 units, the adjacent side is 4 units, and the hypotenuse is 5 units.
Recognize that the triangle with sides 3, 4, and 5 is a right triangle and serves as a reference for similarity. Any triangle similar to this one must have side lengths proportional to 3, 4, and 5.
For each given triangle option, check if the side lengths are in the same ratio as 3:4:5 by dividing each side by the smallest side and comparing the ratios.
If the ratios of the sides in a given triangle match the ratios 3:4:5 (or a constant multiple thereof), then that triangle is similar to the original triangle \( \triangle abc \).
Conclude that the triangle with side lengths 6, 8, and 10 is similar to \( \triangle abc \) because its sides are exactly twice the lengths of 3, 4, and 5, maintaining the same ratio and thus the same angles.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
21
views
Multiple Choice
In circle D, if is congruent to , what is the measure of ? Choose the correct answer below.
10
views
Multiple Choice
Given two right triangles, triangle and triangle , with right angles at and respectively, which angle has a sine ratio equal to ?
12
views
Multiple Choice
In circle t, if is inscribed and is a central angle that intercepts the same arc, what is the measure of if measures ?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Triangle xyz is reflected across the y-axis, and point has coordinates . What are the coordinates of after the reflection?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given two right triangles, with sides
12
views
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations