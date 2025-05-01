Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, what is the longest side called?
A
Adjacent side
B
C
Median
D
Opposite side
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that in a right triangle, the side opposite the right angle is the longest side.
This longest side is called the hypotenuse.
The other two sides are called the legs, which can be referred to as the adjacent side and the opposite side depending on the angle of reference.
The hypotenuse is always opposite the right angle and is longer than either leg.
Therefore, the longest side in a right triangle is the hypotenuse.
