Triangle is a right triangle with angles , , and . If angle is the right angle, which statement is true about the measures of angles and ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
If triangle is an acute triangle, then the measure of angle must be
A
B
C
D
Recall the definition of an acute triangle: a triangle where all three interior angles are less than 90 degrees.
Since triangle RST is acute, each angle, including angle S, must satisfy the inequality \(\angle S < 90^\circ\).
Understand that if any angle were equal to or greater than 90 degrees, the triangle would be right or obtuse, not acute.
Therefore, angle S cannot be equal to 90 degrees or greater than 90 degrees in an acute triangle.
Conclude that the measure of angle S must be less than 90 degrees, i.e., \(\angle S < 90^\circ\).
