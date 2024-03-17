7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
Problem 7.13b
Refer to vectors a through h below. Make a copy or a sketch of each vector, and then draw a sketch to represent each of the following. For example, find a + e by placing a and e so that their initial points coincide. Then use the parallelogram rule to find the resultant, as shown in the figure on the right.
<IMAGE>
a + (b + c)
