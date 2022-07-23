Find each product. See Example 5. (2m + 3) (2m - 3)
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Recognize that the expression \((2m + 3)(2m - 3)\) is a product of two binomials in the form \((a + b)(a - b)\), which is a difference of squares pattern.
Recall the difference of squares formula: \((a + b)(a - b) = a^2 - b^2\).
Identify \(a = 2m\) and \(b = 3\) from the given expression.
Apply the formula by squaring \(a\) and \(b\): calculate \((2m)^2\) and \(3^2\).
Write the product as \((2m)^2 - 3^2\), which simplifies to \(4m^2 - 9\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Difference of Squares
The difference of squares is a special product formula: (a + b)(a - b) = a² - b². It simplifies the multiplication of two binomials where one is the sum and the other is the difference of the same terms, resulting in the subtraction of their squares.
Multiplying binomials involves applying the distributive property (FOIL method) to combine each term in the first binomial with each term in the second. This process expands the expression into a polynomial.