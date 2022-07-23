Recognize that the expression is a square of a binomial: \((4m + 2n)^2\). This means you will use the formula for the square of a sum: \((a + b)^2 = a^2 + 2ab + b^2\).
Identify the terms \(a\) and \(b\) in the binomial: here, \(a = 4m\) and \(b = 2n\).
Calculate the square of the first term: \(a^2 = (4m)^2 = 16m^2\).
Calculate twice the product of the two terms: \(2ab = 2 \times (4m) \times (2n) = 16mn\).
Calculate the square of the second term: \(b^2 = (2n)^2 = 4n^2\). Then, combine all parts to write the expanded form: \$16m^2 + 16mn + 4n^2$.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Expansion
Binomial expansion involves expanding expressions raised to a power, such as (a + b)², using the formula (a + b)² = a² + 2ab + b². This allows you to rewrite the square of a sum as a sum of squares and products.
The distributive property states that a(b + c) = ab + ac. It is used to multiply each term inside the parentheses by the term outside, which is essential when expanding expressions like (4m + 2n)² by treating it as (4m + 2n)(4m + 2n).
After expanding an expression, combining like terms means adding or subtracting terms with the same variables and exponents to simplify the expression. This step is crucial to write the final product in its simplest form.