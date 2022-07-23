Textbook Question
In Exercises 45–52, graph two periods of each function. y = sec(2x + π/2) − 1
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In Exercises 45–52, graph two periods of each function. y = sec(2x + π/2) − 1
In Exercises 53–54, let f(x) = 2 sec x, g(x) = −2 tan x, and h(x) = 2x − π/2. Graph two periods of y = (f∘h)(x).
Match each function with its graph in choices A–F.
y = tan (x - π )
A. <IMAGE> B. <IMAGE> C. <IMAGE>
D. <IMAGE> E. <IMAGE> F. <IMAGE>
Graph each function over a one-period interval. See Examples 1–3.
y = 2 tan x