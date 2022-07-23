Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–8, each expression is the right side of the formula for cos (α - β) with particular values for α and β. c. Find the exact value of the expression.cos 50° cos 20° + sin 50° sin 20°
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CONCEPT PREVIEW Assume a triangle ABC has standard labeling.
a. Determine whether SAA, ASA, SSA, SAS, or SSS is given.
b. Determine whether the law of sines or the law of cosines should be used to begin solving the triangle.
a, b, and C
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
A = 41.4°, b = 2.78 yd, c = 3.92 yd
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
C = 45.6°, b = 8.94 m, a = 7.23 m