Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
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Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
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CONCEPT PREVIEW Refer to vectors a through h below. Make a copy or a sketch of each vector, and then draw a sketch to represent each of the following. For example, find a + e by placing a and e so that their initial points coincide. Then use the parallelogram rule to find the resultant, as shown in the figure on the right.
-b