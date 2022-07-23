Textbook Question
In Exercises 25–26, let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.P₁ = (2, -1), P₂ = (5, -3)
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Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Use the figure to find each vector: - u. Use vector notation as in Example 4.