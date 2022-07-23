Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. -0.06(0.4)
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Identify the operation: The problem asks to find the product of two numbers, -0.06 and 0.4.
Recall the rule for multiplying decimals: Multiply the numbers as if they were whole numbers, then place the decimal point in the product according to the total number of decimal places in both factors.
Count the decimal places: -0.06 has 2 decimal places, and 0.4 has 1 decimal place, so the product will have 2 + 1 = 3 decimal places.
Multiply the numbers ignoring the signs and decimals: Multiply 6 by 4 to get 24.
Apply the decimal places and the sign: Place the decimal point to have 3 decimal places in the product, and since one factor is negative, the product will be negative.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Multiplication of Real Numbers
Multiplication of real numbers involves combining two numbers to get their product. When multiplying decimals, multiply as if they were whole numbers, then place the decimal point in the product by counting the total decimal places in both factors.
Understanding decimal place value is essential for accurate multiplication and division of decimals. The total number of decimal places in the product equals the sum of decimal places in the factors, which ensures precision in the final answer.