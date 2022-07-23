Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). ―π/6
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Recall the conversion formula between radians and degrees: \(\text{Degrees} = \text{Radians} \times \frac{180}{\pi}\).
Identify the given radian measure: \(-\frac{\pi}{6}\).
Substitute the radian value into the conversion formula: \(-\frac{\pi}{6} \times \frac{180}{\pi}\).
Simplify the expression by canceling \(\pi\) in numerator and denominator: \(-\frac{1}{6} \times 180\).
Multiply the numbers to find the degree measure (do not calculate the final value here).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Radian Measure
A radian is a unit of angular measure based on the radius of a circle. One radian is the angle created when the arc length equals the radius. Radians provide a natural way to measure angles in terms of the circle's geometry.
Degrees are a common unit for measuring angles, where a full circle is divided into 360 equal parts. Each degree represents 1/360 of a full rotation, making it intuitive for everyday use and angle measurement.
To convert radians to degrees, multiply the radian value by 180/π. This conversion factor arises because π radians equal 180 degrees. For example, converting -π/6 radians involves multiplying by 180/π to get -30 degrees.