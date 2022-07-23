Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 450°
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Radians
Problem 29
Textbook Question
Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). π/3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the conversion formula between radians and degrees: \(\text{Degrees} = \text{Radians} \times \frac{180}{\pi}\).
Identify the given radian measure, which is \(\frac{\pi}{3}\).
Substitute the radian value into the conversion formula: \(\frac{\pi}{3} \times \frac{180}{\pi}\).
Simplify the expression by canceling out \(\pi\) in the numerator and denominator.
Calculate the remaining fraction \(\frac{180}{3}\) to find the degree measure.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Radian Measure
A radian is a unit of angular measure based on the radius of a circle. One radian is the angle created when the arc length equals the radius. It is a standard unit in trigonometry and is related to degrees by the formula 2π radians = 360 degrees.
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Degree Measure
Degrees are a common unit for measuring angles, where a full circle is divided into 360 equal parts. Each degree represents 1/360 of a full rotation. Degrees are often used in practical applications and are convertible to radians using a fixed ratio.
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Conversion Between Radians and Degrees
To convert radians to degrees, multiply the radian measure by 180/π. This ratio comes from the equivalence of 2π radians to 360 degrees. For example, π/3 radians equals (π/3) × (180/π) = 60 degrees.
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