Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
sin θ = cos(2θ + 30°)
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
sin θ = cos(2θ + 30°)
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
sec x = csc (2π/3)
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
cos x = sin (π/12)
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
cot(θ - 10°) = tan(2θ - 20°)
Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(θ - 270°)
In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions: b. cos(α﹣β)
sin α = 3/5, 0 < α < 𝝅/2, and sin β = 12/13, 𝝅/2 < β < 𝝅.