Rewrite the given equation: \(\frac{p^2}{p-4} + \frac{4}{4-p} = 1\).
Notice that the denominators \(p-4\) and \$4-p\( are opposites. Use the fact that \)4-p = -(p-4)\( to rewrite the second fraction as \)\frac{4}{4-p} = \frac{4}{-(p-4)} = -\frac{4}{p-4}$.
Substitute this back into the equation to get a single denominator: \(\frac{p^2}{p-4} - \frac{4}{p-4} = 1\).
Combine the fractions on the left side since they have the same denominator: \(\frac{p^2 - 4}{p-4} = 1\).
Multiply both sides of the equation by \(p-4\) (noting \(p \neq 4\) to avoid division by zero) to clear the denominator: \(p^2 - 4 = 1 \times (p-4)\), then simplify and solve the resulting quadratic equation.
