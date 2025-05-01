Is the following a rational expression or equation?
A
Expression
B
Equation
C
Both A and B are correct
D
None of the above
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given mathematical object: it is written as a fraction with a numerator and a denominator, specifically \(\frac{17x+1}{21x-2}\).
Recall the definitions: a rational expression is a fraction where both numerator and denominator are polynomials, and an equation is a statement that two expressions are equal, usually containing an equals sign (\(=\)).
Check if there is an equals sign in the given problem. Since there is no equals sign, it is not an equation.
Since the numerator and denominator are both polynomials in \(x\), the fraction \(\frac{17x+1}{21x-2}\) fits the definition of a rational expression.
Conclude that the given mathematical object is a rational expression, not an equation.
Watch next
Master Solving Rational Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford