Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
Find the slope of the following line.
0.5x+0.2y=30.5x+0.2y=3
Graph a line with a slope of 00 that passes through the point (3,−2)\(\left\)(3,-2\(\right\)).
Which of the following graphs below represents the equation x=3x=3?
Graph the line having a slope of −4-4 and passes through (−1,5)\(\left\)(-1,5\(\right\)).
Find the slope of the line parallel to y=5x+227y=5x+\(\frac{22}{7}\)
Find the slope of the line perpendicular to 4x−5y=924x-5y=\(\frac\)92
12x−23y=4\(\frac\)12x-\(\frac\)23y=4