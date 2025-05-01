Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
z=±72z=\pm\frac72
z=−12z=-\frac12 and z=72z=\frac72
z=−12z=-\frac12 and z=27z=\frac27
z=−27z=-\frac27 and z=72z=\frac72
Solve each quadratic equation. If roots are not real, use ii.
w24+8=0\frac{w^2}{4}+8=0
(3z−1)2+5=0\left(3z-1\right)^2+5=0
Solve each quadratic equation using the square root property.
2y2=542y^2=54
3x2+3=513x^2+3=51
2x2+18=02x^2+18=0