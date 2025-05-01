Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
A
1011+54i
B
56+54i
C
1011−54i
D
22+16i
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the problem: You need to divide the complex number \(6 + i\) by the complex number \(4 - 2i\) and express the result in standard form \(a + bi\), where \(a\) and \(b\) are real numbers.
Multiply the numerator and denominator by the conjugate of the denominator to eliminate the imaginary part in the denominator. The conjugate of \(4 - 2i\) is \(4 + 2i\). So, multiply both numerator and denominator by \(4 + 2i\):
\[
\frac{6 + i}{4 - 2i} \times \frac{4 + 2i}{4 + 2i}
\]
Use the distributive property (FOIL) to expand both the numerator and the denominator:
- Numerator: \((6 + i)(4 + 2i)\)
- Denominator: \((4 - 2i)(4 + 2i)\)
Simplify the denominator using the difference of squares formula for complex numbers:
\[
(a - bi)(a + bi) = a^2 + b^2
\]
Here, \(a = 4\) and \(b = 2\), so the denominator becomes \(4^2 + 2^2\).
Simplify the numerator by multiplying out and combining like terms (real and imaginary parts). Then, write the fraction as:
\[
\frac{\text{(real part)} + \text{(imaginary part)}i}{\text{real number}}
\]
Finally, separate the real and imaginary parts by dividing each by the denominator to express the quotient in standard form \(a + bi\).
