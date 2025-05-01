Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
64i364i^3
64i64i
164i\frac{1}{64}i
164i2\frac{1}{64}i^2
Find the product of the given complex number and its conjugate.
−7−i-7-i
Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
6+i4−2i\frac{6+i}{4-2i}
Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
−5+3i−7−4i\frac{-5+3i}{-7-4i}
Evaluate the following powers of ii.
(3i)4\left(3i\right)^4
Simplify the power of ii.
i1003i^{1003}
i85i^{85}
Perform the indicated operation. Express your answer in standard form.
(3+8i)2\left(3+8i\right)^2
Find the product. Express your answer in standard form.
2i(9−4i)(6+5i)2i\left(9-4i\right)\left(6+5i\right)