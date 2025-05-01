Identify the expression to multiply: \(\left(5 - i\right) \times 12\).
Apply the distributive property (also known as the distributive law of multiplication over addition/subtraction) to multiply each term inside the parentheses by 12: \$12 \times 5\( and \)12 \times (-i)$.
Calculate each multiplication separately: \$12 \times 5 = 60\( and \)12 \times (-i) = -12i$.
Combine the results to write the product as a single expression: \$60 - 12i$.
Since there are no like terms to combine further, the expression \$60 - 12i$ is the simplified product.
