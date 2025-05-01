Find the product. Express your answer in standard form.
A
8+18i
B
54−20i
C
54−40i
D
−42+148i
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, recognize that the expression involves multiplying three factors: \$2i\(, \)(9 - 4i)\(, and \)(6 + 5i)$. We will multiply them step-by-step.
Start by multiplying the two complex binomials \((9 - 4i)\) and \((6 + 5i)\) using the distributive property (FOIL method):
\[ (9 - 4i)(6 + 5i) = 9 \times 6 + 9 \times 5i - 4i \times 6 - 4i \times 5i \]
Simplify each term:
\[ 54 + 45i - 24i - 20i^2 \]
Recall that \(i^2 = -1\), so replace \(i^2\) with \(-1\) to simplify further.
Combine like terms (real parts and imaginary parts):
Real part: \$54 - 20(-1) = 54 + 20$
Imaginary part: \$45i - 24i = 21i$
So the product of the two binomials is:
\[ 74 + 21i \]
Now multiply this result by the remaining factor \$2i\(:
\[ 2i \times (74 + 21i) = 2i \times 74 + 2i \times 21i = 148i + 42i^2 \]
Again, replace \)i^2\( with \)-1$ and simplify the expression to get the final product in standard form (a + bi).
