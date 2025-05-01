Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is one of the two broad categories of probability?
A
Predictive probability
B
Inferential probability
C
Classical probability
D
Descriptive probability
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of probability categories. Probability is broadly categorized into two main types: Classical probability and Empirical probability. Classical probability is based on theoretical reasoning, while Empirical probability is based on observed data.
Step 2: Define Classical probability. Classical probability assumes that all outcomes in a sample space are equally likely. It is calculated using the formula: P(E) = (Number of favorable outcomes) / (Total number of possible outcomes).
Step 3: Compare Classical probability with other terms mentioned in the problem. Predictive probability and Inferential probability are not standard categories of probability. Descriptive probability is also not a recognized category in probability theory.
Step 4: Recognize that Classical probability is one of the two broad categories of probability. The other category is Empirical probability, which is based on experimental or observed data.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is Classical probability, as it is one of the two recognized broad categories of probability.
