For the given function, f ( x ) = x 2 3 − x f\left(x\right)=\frac{x^2}{3}-x and the interval [ 0 , 6 ] \left\lbrack0,6\right\rbrack , the graph of f ( x ) f\left(x\right) is shown along with the secant line that passes through the graph at x = 0 x=0 and x = 6 x=6 . Find the value of c c that satisfies the mean value theorem f ( b ) − f ( a ) b − a = f ′ ( c ) \frac{f\left(b\right)-f\left(a\right)}{b-a}=f^{\prime}\left(c\right) for the function f ( x ) f\left(x\right) , where [ a , b ] \left\lbrack a,b\right\rbrack is the interval.