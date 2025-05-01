Identify the repeated factor in the product. Here, the factor \(\left(\frac{2}{9}\right)\) is multiplied by itself 5 times.
Recall the definition of an exponential expression: multiplying the same base repeatedly is expressed as the base raised to the power of the number of times it is multiplied.
Write the product \(\left(\frac{2}{9}\right) \times \left(\frac{2}{9}\right) \times \left(\frac{2}{9}\right) \times \left(\frac{2}{9}\right) \times \left(\frac{2}{9}\right)\) as an exponential expression with base \(\frac{2}{9}\) and exponent 5.
Express this as \(\left(\frac{2}{9}\right)^5\), which means \(\frac{2}{9}\) multiplied by itself 5 times.
This exponential form simplifies the notation and clearly shows the repeated multiplication of the fraction.
