Intermediate Algebra
−55+48i-55+48i−55+48i
9+64i9+64i9+64i
24i24i24i
9+24i9+24i9+24i
Evaluate the following powers of ii.
(3i)4\left(3i\right)^4
(4i)−3\left(4i\right)^{-3}
Simplify the power of ii.
i1003i^{1003}
i85i^{85}
Find the product. Express your answer in standard form.
2i(9−4i)(6+5i)2i\left(9-4i\right)\left(6+5i\right)
Multiply the following and simplify.
(5−i)(12)\left(5-i\right)\left(12\right)
(13i)(17i)\left(13i\right)\left(17i\right)
(7+3i)(7−3i)\left(7+3i\right)\left(7-3i\right)