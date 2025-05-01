Recall that the imaginary unit \( i \) is defined such that \( i^2 = -1 \). This is the fundamental property used to simplify powers of \( i \).
Recognize that powers of \( i \) repeat in a cycle of 4: \( i^1 = i \), \( i^2 = -1 \), \( i^3 = -i \), \( i^4 = 1 \), and then the pattern repeats.
To simplify \( i^{85} \), find the remainder when 85 is divided by 4, since the powers cycle every 4 steps. This means calculating \( 85 \mod 4 \).
Use the remainder from the previous step to determine which value in the cycle \( i^{85} \) corresponds to. For example, if the remainder is 1, then \( i^{85} = i \); if 2, then \( i^{85} = -1 \), and so on.
Write the simplified form of \( i^{85} \) based on the remainder found, using the cyclic pattern of powers of \( i \).
