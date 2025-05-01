Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Add or subtract the polynomials.
A
B
C
D
6y2−3y−2
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, write down the two polynomials you need to add: \((2y^2 - 9y + 5)\) and \((6y + 4y^2 - 7)\).
Next, group like terms together. Like terms are terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. So, group the \(y^2\) terms, the \(y\) terms, and the constant terms separately: \((2y^2 + 4y^2) + (-9y + 6y) + (5 - 7)\).
Now, add the coefficients of each group of like terms. For the \(y^2\) terms, add \$2\( and \)4\(. For the \)y\( terms, add \)-9\( and \)6\(. For the constants, add \)5\( and \)-7$.
After adding the coefficients, write the simplified polynomial by combining the results from each group: the sum of the \(y^2\) terms, the sum of the \(y\) terms, and the sum of the constants.
Finally, double-check your work to ensure all like terms were combined correctly and that the signs (positive or negative) were handled properly.
Watch next
Master Adding and Subtracting Polynomials with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford