Rewrite the expression into an equivalent expression having a denominator of .
A
x−12x
B
−x−12x
C
x−12x2
D
−x−12x2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the original expression: \(\frac{2x^2 + 2x}{-x^2 + 1}\).
Recognize that the denominator \(-x^2 + 1\) can be rewritten by factoring out a negative sign: \(-x^2 + 1 = -(x^2 - 1)\).
Notice that \(x^2 - 1\) is a difference of squares, which factors as \((x - 1)(x + 1)\), so the denominator becomes \(-(x - 1)(x + 1)\).
Rewrite the entire fraction using this factorization: \(\frac{2x^2 + 2x}{-(x - 1)(x + 1)}\).
To get a denominator of \(x - 1\), multiply numerator and denominator by the missing factor to cancel out \((x + 1)\) in the denominator, and simplify the numerator accordingly, keeping track of the negative sign.
Watch next
Master Least Common Denominators of Rational Expressions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford