Intermediate Algebra
25i325i\sqrt325i3
5i35i\sqrt35i3
3i53i\sqrt53i5
75i75i75i
Master Square Roots of Negative Numbers with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Identify the real and imaginary parts of each complex number.
3+2i33+2i\sqrt3
Write the complex number in standard form.
9+−163\frac{9+\sqrt{-16}}{3}
Find the difference. Express your answer in standard form.
(2+8i)−(4−i)\left(2+8i\right)-\left(4-i\right)
Find the sum. Express your answer in standard form.
5(4+7i)+6(3−2i)5\left(4+7i\right)+6\left(3-2i\right)
−4−9i-4-9i