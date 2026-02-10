Table of contents
- 1. Review of Real Numbers2h 41m
- 2. Linear Equations and Inequalities5h 35m
- 3. Solving Word Problems2h 46m
- 4. Graphs and Functions2h 48m
- 5. Systems of Linear Equations1h 53m
- 6. Exponents, Polynomials, and Polynomial Functions1h 27m
- 7. Factoring2h 49m
- 8. Rational Expressions and Functions2h 21m
- 9. Roots, Radicals, and Complex Numbers2h 33m
- 10. Quadratic Equations and Functions1h 23m
- 11. Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions1h 5m
- 12. Conic Sections & Systems of Nonlinear Equations58m
- 13. Sequences, Series, and the Binomial Theorem1h 21m
7. Factoring
Factoring Special Products
Perfect Square Trinomials Example 6
Jennifer Canizales
Video duration:55s
Play a video:
