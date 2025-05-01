Multiple Choice
Let be the number. Translate the following phrase into an algebraic expression.
a number divided by .
Let be the number. Translate the following phrase into an algebraic expression.
a number divided by .
Let be the number. Translate the following phrase into an algebraic expression.
the sum of and a number
Let be the number. Translate the following phrase into an algebraic expression.
negative nineteen times a number
Write the following as an algebraic expression.
negative three times the value of increased by
Write the following as an algebraic expression.
negative four divided by the sum of and