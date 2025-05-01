Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
A
B
C
43
D
34
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the expression to simplify: \$2^{-1} + 4^{-1}$.
Recall that a negative exponent means the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent, so rewrite each term without negative exponents: \(2^{-1} = \frac{1}{2}\) and \(4^{-1} = \frac{1}{4}\).
Rewrite the expression as a sum of fractions: \(\frac{1}{2} + \frac{1}{4}\).
Find a common denominator for the fractions. The least common denominator of 2 and 4 is 4.
Convert \(\frac{1}{2}\) to an equivalent fraction with denominator 4, then add the fractions: \(\frac{2}{4} + \frac{1}{4} = \frac{3}{4}\).
Watch next
Master Negative Exponents with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford