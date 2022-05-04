Problem Transcript Here it says, determine the percent composition of nitrogen and oxygen within nitrogen dioxide. Alright. So what we need to do here is we need to find the mass percent of nitrogen, and then the mass percent of oxygen. So remember here this will be the grams of nitrogen within the grams of the compound times 100. And for oxygen, it'll be grams of oxygen divided by the grams of the compound also times 100. If we look at nitrogen dioxide, it's composed of 1 nitrogen, and it's composed of 2 oxygens. Multiply them by their atomic masses, which you find from the periodic table. Nitrogen weighs 14.01 grams, oxygen weighs 16 grams. Multiply them, and then add up your totals, so the mass of the compound is 46.01 grams. So that's the number that goes here and here. And then all we need to do is plug in what we have for nitrogen which is then when we do that we're going to get here for nitrogen, its mass percent as 30.4%. And then for oxygen, you could plug it into this formula. You could also say that we know that 100% of the compound is made up of just nitrogen and oxygen. So you could say 100% minus 30.4% gives us also the percentage of oxygen. So this will come out to 69.6%. So here we have both the mass percent of nitrogen and oxygen. Giving the percentages of all the elements within the compound are classified as the percent composition of the compound. So the compound is made up of 30.4% nitrogen and 69.6% oxygen. Show more