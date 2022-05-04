Here we're going to say that mass percent, also known as weight percent, is a percentage of a given element in a compound. Now we're going to say here it deals with the molar mass in grams of the selected element and 1 mole of the compound. So this translates to say that mass percent equals the mass or grams of an element divided by the grams of the compound used, then multiplying that by 100. Using this helps us to determine the percent composition of any particular element within a given compound.
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 25m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)12m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 16m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 12m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
Mass Percent: Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
Mass percent, or weight percent, quantifies the percentage of a specific element in a compound. It is calculated by dividing the mass of the element by the total mass of the compound and multiplying by 100. This concept is essential for determining the percent composition of elements, aiding in stoichiometry and chemical analysis. Understanding mass percent is crucial for students studying chemical reactions, as it relates to concepts like molar mass and empirical formulas, enhancing their grasp of chemical properties and reactions.
Mass Percent is the percentage of a particular element within a compound.
Mass Percent
Mass Percent Concept
Video transcript
Mass Percent Example
Video transcript
Here it says to calculate the mass percent of carbon within sodium carbonate. So sodium carbonate is Na2CO3. We're looking for the mass percent of carbon, so that means we're gonna need the grams of carbon over the grams of the compound itself times 100. Alright. So sodium carbonate has within it 2 sodiums, 1 carbon, and 3 oxygens. We're gonna multiply them each by their atomic masses from the periodic table. So sodium is 22.99 grams, carbon is 12.01 grams and oxygen is 16 grams. So multiplying them out we get 45.98 grams, 12.01 grams, and 48 grams. Add them all together, that comes out to 105.99 grams. Take those numbers. So for carbon, its mass is 12.01, and for the compound itself it's 105.99. So we do:12.01 105.99 × 100
When we do that, we get 11.3% as the mass percent of carbon within sodium carbonate.
Determine the percent composition of nitrogen and oxygen with nitrogen dioxide, NO2.
Problem Transcript
Here’s what students ask on this topic:
What is mass percent and how is it calculated?
Mass percent, also known as weight percent, quantifies the percentage of a specific element in a compound. It is calculated using the formula:
This formula helps determine the percent composition of any particular element within a given compound. For example, if you have a compound with a total mass of 100 grams and it contains 20 grams of a specific element, the mass percent of that element would be:
Why is mass percent important in chemistry?
Mass percent is crucial in chemistry because it helps determine the percent composition of elements in compounds. This information is essential for stoichiometry, which involves calculating the quantities of reactants and products in chemical reactions. Understanding mass percent also aids in empirical formula determination, which is the simplest ratio of elements in a compound. Additionally, it helps in chemical analysis and quality control in various industries, ensuring that compounds meet specific standards. Overall, mass percent enhances the understanding of chemical properties and reactions, making it a fundamental concept for students and professionals in the field.
How do you find the mass percent of an element in a compound?
To find the mass percent of an element in a compound, follow these steps:
- Determine the molar mass of the compound by adding the atomic masses of all the elements in the compound.
- Find the total mass of the element of interest in one mole of the compound.
- Use the mass percent formula:
For example, to find the mass percent of hydrogen in water (H2O):
- Molar mass of H2O = 2(1.01) + 16.00 = 18.02 g/mol
- Mass of hydrogen in one mole of H2O = 2(1.01) = 2.02 g
- Mass percent of hydrogen = (2.02 / 18.02) × 100 ≈ 11.21%
What is the difference between mass percent and mole percent?
Mass percent and mole percent are both ways to express the composition of a mixture or compound, but they differ in what they measure:
- Mass Percent: This measures the mass of a component divided by the total mass of the mixture or compound, multiplied by 100. It is useful for understanding the weight contribution of each element in a compound.
- Mole Percent: This measures the number of moles of a component divided by the total number of moles in the mixture, multiplied by 100. It is useful for understanding the proportion of each component in terms of the number of particles.
For example, in a solution of salt in water, mass percent would tell you the weight percentage of salt, while mole percent would tell you the percentage of salt molecules relative to the total number of molecules in the solution.
How is mass percent used in stoichiometry?
Mass percent is used in stoichiometry to determine the amount of each element in a compound, which is essential for calculating reactants and products in chemical reactions. By knowing the mass percent of elements, you can convert between mass and moles, allowing you to use balanced chemical equations to predict the quantities of substances involved. For example, if you know the mass percent of hydrogen in water, you can calculate how much hydrogen gas will be produced from a given amount of water through electrolysis. This makes mass percent a valuable tool for solving stoichiometric problems and understanding chemical reactions.