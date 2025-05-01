According to research on risk factors for stress and addiction, which individual is most likely to develop an alcohol addiction in adulthood?
A
A person who experienced chronic childhood trauma and has a family history of substance abuse
B
A person who reports low levels of stress and high life satisfaction during adolescence
C
A person who practices regular stress management techniques and has no family history of addiction
D
A person who has strong social support and no history of mental health issues
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of risk factors in psychology, which are characteristics or conditions that increase the likelihood of developing a disorder, such as alcohol addiction.
Step 2: Identify key individual risk factors for alcohol addiction, including chronic childhood trauma and family history of substance abuse, as these have been shown to significantly increase vulnerability.
Step 3: Compare these risk factors with protective factors such as low stress, high life satisfaction, regular stress management, strong social support, and absence of mental health issues, which reduce the likelihood of addiction.
Step 4: Analyze the profiles given in the problem and recognize that the individual with both chronic childhood trauma and a family history of substance abuse carries multiple high-risk factors for developing alcohol addiction.
Step 5: Conclude that the person with these combined risk factors is most likely to develop alcohol addiction in adulthood, based on psychological research linking early trauma and genetic predisposition to addiction vulnerability.
