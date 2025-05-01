Which of the following is an example of the diathesis-stress model in psychology?
A
A person recovers from stress quickly due to strong social support, regardless of genetic risk.
B
A person develops anxiety solely due to exposure to a traumatic event, with no prior vulnerability.
C
A person with a genetic predisposition for depression develops symptoms after experiencing a major life stressor.
D
A person inherits a physical trait from their parents that does not interact with environmental factors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the diathesis-stress model: it explains how psychological disorders develop through the interaction of a predispositional vulnerability (diathesis) and environmental stressors.
Identify the components in each option: look for a combination of an inherent vulnerability (like genetic risk) and an external stressor (like a traumatic event or major life stressor).
Evaluate the first option: recovery due to social support regardless of genetic risk does not illustrate the interaction of vulnerability and stress, so it is not an example of the model.
Evaluate the second option: anxiety developing solely from trauma without prior vulnerability lacks the diathesis component, so it does not fit the model.
Evaluate the third option: a person with a genetic predisposition (diathesis) develops symptoms after a major life stressor (environmental trigger), which perfectly exemplifies the diathesis-stress model.
